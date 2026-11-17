Pakistani television actress Esha Noor has opened up about her decision to leave the entertainment industry and embrace a lifestyle guided by Islamic teachings.

The actress, who gained recognition through popular television dramas including “Siyani, Meri Maa, Tum Kon Piya and Umeed,” recently shared details of her spiritual journey and the reasons behind her departure from showbiz.

Speaking about her religious transformation, Esha revealed that her family already had a religious inclination. However, her personal journey towards a deeper understanding of Islam began after her younger sister started learning the Holy Quran.

Inspired by her sister, Esha also began reading the Quran with translation. She said the experience made her feel as though Allah Almighty was directly addressing her through its teachings.

The actress explained that a difficult phase in her life further strengthened her desire to bring her lifestyle in line with her religious beliefs.

She realised that continuing her career in the entertainment industry would make it difficult for her to practise the kind of religious life she aspired to lead.

Esha said she prayed to Allah for ease and guidance, after which new opportunities and paths opened up for her.

Moving beyond acting, she has now established her own travel agency, through which she is not only pursuing a new professional direction but also providing employment opportunities to others.