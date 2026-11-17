ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raid at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and seized medical waste disposal system, with three individuals taken into custody and crucial records linked to the destruction of human placentas seized for investigation.

The operation targeted Islamabad’s hospital surgical waste management facility, where FIA officials looked into the handling and disposal of placentas, raising questions about whether the hospital’s waste destruction procedures were being properly documented and followed.

Federal Investigators carried out detailed inspection of the hospital’s incinerator, the facility responsible for destroying surgical and other medical waste. Officials also took data custody to find how these procedures were used to dispose of placentas and the official records maintained to document their destruction. Several important documents were taken into custody for further examination.

The operation also resulted in detention of three individuals associated with PIMS, including a serving hospital employee, a retired engineer and a security guard.

The detained individuals were linked to the hospital’s Infection Control Department, which is associated with medical waste management and infection prevention procedures.

According to hospital sources, the FIA had informed the PIMS administration before carrying out the operation. After the notification, investigators examined documentation available at surgical waste station and reviewed records concerning the collection, handling and destruction of placentas in the hospital’s incinerator.

The primary focus of the inquiry was reportedly to establish whether the disposal procedures were being followed and whether the corresponding records accurately reflected the destruction of the biological waste. The documents suggests that investigators are examining the hospital’s waste management records as part of a broader effort to establish the facts surrounding the disposal process.

Despite detentions and seizure of important records, the exact circumstances that prompted the federal agency’s intervention remain unclear.

FIA has not publicly identified any specific violations, confirmed allegations of wrongdoing or explained whether the operation forms part of a wider investigation.