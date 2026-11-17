LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched an online route permit facility for the first time in the province, enabling citizens to apply for route permits from the comfort of their homes.

The initiative has been introduced by the Punjab Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) in collaboration with the Transport and Mass Transit Department, Government of Punjab, as part of efforts to promote digital services and simplify public access to transport-related facilities.

Under the new system, applicants can visit the designated online portal, create an account and submit their route permit applications without having to visit offices in person.

The digital platform provides users with options to create a new account or log in to an existing account. Applicants can access the service by visiting:

https://pdtg-transport.punjab.gov.pk/route-permit

How to Apply for an Online Route Permit

The application process has been designed to be simple and convenient. Citizens can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official online route permit portal and create an account.

2. Enter the required personal and other relevant information.

3. Complete and submit the route permit application through the website.

Once registered, applicants can use the online platform to access the route permit application facility.

According to the announcement, the new facility aims to make the application process easier, more transparent and accessible.

The initiative represents another step towards the provincial government’s vision of a modern Digital Punjab, focusing on convenient, secure and technology-driven public services.

The provincial government has encouraged citizens to use the online portal to create their accounts and submit route permit applications.