RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has underscored the importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between Pakistan and Iran for promoting regional peace and stability.

He stated this when a high-level Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on him at Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and evolving geopolitical developments were discussed.

Both sides exchanged views on exploring avenues for addressing common security challenges.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier, Iranian FM has said that member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have supported Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of efforts to end the ongoing conflict with the United States.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Araghchi said Iran was satisfied with Pakistan’s role in facilitating mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

He stated that Iran was prepared to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States accepted Tehran’s conditions.

The Iranian foreign minister also addressed the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers, highlighting the importance of strengthening regional connectivity, facilitating trade and expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Araghchi said greater regional cooperation would contribute to collective stability while reducing external threats and economic dependencies.

He stressed that stronger economic integration could help establish a more connected and self-reliant region.

The Iranian minister also called for a modern, comprehensive and effective regional trade agreement, saying it could expand commerce, strengthen economic stability and generate benefits for people across the region.