ISLAMABAD – If you looking to serve Pakistan in uniform, fresh opportunities are open. Pakistan Army’s Mujahid Regiment and Frontier Corps have announced new jobs for soldiers, drivers, clerks and other positions for 2026-27.

Here’s a complete guide to available vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limits, required documents, recruitment dates and how to apply.

The two recruitment campaigns offer positions for candidates with qualifications ranging from primary education to graduation. Applicants from different parts of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, can participate according to the eligibility criteria and recruitment schedules.

Pakistan Army Mujahid Regiment Jobs 2026–27

Mujahid Regiment will begin its recruitment process on December 1, 2026, offering vacancies for General Duty Soldiers, Drivers, Cooks and Sanitary Workers. Registration and selection activities will continue at designated centers until January 10, 2027.

Eligibility

Position Education Age Min. Height General Duty Soldier Matric or higher 18–23 years; 24 for graduates 5 feet 6 inches Driver Matric or equivalent 18–26 years 5 feet 6 inches Cook Middle or matric 18–26 years 5 feet 3 inches Sanitary Worker Primary or uneducated 18–30 years 5 feet 3 inches

Driver applicants must possess a computerized driving license issued before April 19, 2025, or November 22, 2025, depending on the relevant recruitment batch.

Recruitment Schedule

City Registration Dates Gilgit December 1–10, 2026 Skardu December 11–20, 2026 Muzaffarabad December 1–20, 2026 Rawalakot December 1–10, 2026 Bagh December 11–20, 2026 Kotli December 1–20, 2026 Rawalpindi December 21, 2026 – January 9, 2027 Nowshera December 21–30, 2026 Lahore January 1–10, 2027 Bannu January 1–10, 2027 Multan December 21–30, 2026 Bhimber December 11, 2026 – January 10, 2027

Documents Required

Candidates must bring original educational certificates, CNIC, an attested copy of their father’s CNIC, four passport-size photographs and relevant domicile documents.

Those seeking Driver positions must additionally present their original computerized driving license and an attested photocopy.

Applicants claiming special concessions must provide supporting documents. Incomplete applications or late arrivals will not be entertained.

FC Balochistan Jobs 2026

Separately, FC Balochistan South will launch recruitment for its 78th batch on November 23, 2026, offering positions for General Duty Soldiers, Soldier Clerks and Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) Soldiers.

The campaign will run across 10 recruitment centers until January 11, 2027, with screening scheduled daily from 8 am to 3 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

Position Qualification Height Chest GD Soldier Matric 5 feet 6 inches 31–33 inches Soldier Clerk Inter, computer diploma, 5 feet 3 inches 30–32 inches EME Soldier Intermediate + technical diploma 5 feet 6 inches 31–33 inches

Applicants must be between 17 years and six months and 24 years old, with age calculated as of January 30, 2027.

Candidates from Sindh will receive a one-inch relaxation in height and chest measurements. BA/BSc graduates may qualify for one year’s age relaxation, while MA/MSc degree holders may receive up to two years.

Additional preference may be given to candidates with technical qualifications, computer skills or valid LTV/HTV driving licenses.

Recruitment Dates and Centers

Center Dates Rangers Headquarters, Hyderabad November 23–25, 2026 Army Recruitment Center, Pano Aqil November 28 – December 1, 2026 Jhang Mor MP Check Post, Sargodha December 4–6, 2026 Rangers Cadet College, Chakri December 9–11, 2026 Baloch Regiment Center, Abbottabad December 14–16, 2026 Artillery Center, Attock December 19–21, 2026 Punjab Regiment Center, Mardan December 24–26, 2026 Scouts Training Academy, Warsak December 29–31, 2026 Signals Training Center, Kohat January 3–5, 2027 Shafqat Complex, Multan Cantt January 8–11, 2027

Tests and Required Documents

FC applicants must present original educational certificates, domicile, CNIC or computerized Form B, two sets of attested document copies and three passport-size photographs. Selection will include physical and written examinations. Candidates must bring running shoes for the one-mile fitness test, along with a pen and writing board.

Individuals with registered criminal cases or convictions are ineligible, while submission of fake documents may result in legal action.

How to Apply

Both recruitment needs require candidates to appear in person at designated centers on their assigned dates with complete documentation.

No online application procedure has been specified in the advertisements. FC applicants will not receive travel or daily allowances for attending recruitment.

Candidates are advised to check their eligibility, verify the relevant recruitment notice and reach their designated centers within the announced registration periods.