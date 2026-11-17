NARAN – Winter has changed the breathtaking beauty of Lake Saiful Muluk into dangerous icy landscape, and as heavy snowfall blankets Naran and Kaghan Valley, tourists hoping to witness a snow-covered wonderland face disappointment, with authorities shutting down the only access road after conditions became too hazardous even for 4×4 jeeps.

The district administration imposed a complete ban on tourist movement towards scenic lake after freezing temperatures turned the mountainous road connecting Naran to Saiful Muluk into a treacherous stretch of ice.

DC Yasir Ali Khan issued a closure directive on Monday after reports of heavy snowfall and deteriorating road conditions. The administration also cited a fresh weather forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), warning of additional snowfall in Kaghan Valley that could further worsen the situation.

With the risk of vehicles skidding on the ice-covered mountain road, officials have ordered a complete suspension of traffic towards Saiful Muluk Lake until further notice. Authorities made it clear that the restrictions apply to all vehicles, including four-wheel-drive jeeps commonly used to transport tourists along the rugged route.

To prevent visitors from entering the dangerous section, police and wildlife department personnel have been deployed at a checkpoint near the entrance to Saiful Muluk Lake Road. Officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the restrictions and turn back anyone attempting to reach the lake.

Abdul Rasheed Tanoli, Sub-Divisional Officer of Saiful Muluk National Park, confirmed that the situation had become particularly hazardous due to a combination of snowfall and subzero temperatures. He explained that the road was no longer safe for travel, even in vehicles specifically designed for mountainous terrain.

The snow covering the route from Naran has frozen into a slippery layer of ice, making it extremely difficult for drivers to maintain control of their vehicles. Wildlife and police officials are therefore refusing passage to all visitors to prevent potential accidents.

The latest closure comes amid forecasts of further snowfall in the region, adding to concerns that the road could remain inaccessible as winter conditions persist.

Saiful Muluk Lake, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated mountain attractions, draws large numbers of visitors for its spectacular alpine scenery. However, its high-altitude location makes access particularly challenging during periods of heavy snowfall.