JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced a 10-day autumn holiday for students across the Kingdom, with the break scheduled to continue until November 29, 2026.

According to the official holiday schedule, the autumn break will begin on Friday, November 20, and continue through Sunday, November 29, giving students 10 consecutive days off.

An additional holiday has been included in the schedule, extending the break and providing students with an opportunity to relax before returning to their academic activities.

Students will resume classes on Monday, November 30, 2026, following the extended holiday period.

The break is expected to give students time to rest, spend time with their families and prepare for the remaining part of the academic semester.

As temperatures begin to cool in November during autumn season, Saudi Arabia comes alive with outdoor festivals, leisure attractions and travel experiences.

The season also brings the return of Riyadh Season, offering a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities. Residents and visitors can enjoy open-air restaurants, strolls along Jeddah’s scenic waterfront and traditional overnight camping trips in the desert.