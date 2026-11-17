ISLAMABAD – Traffic authorities in federal capital have issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, announcing temporary diversions on various roads due to movement of cricket teams.

It comes as the Pakistan and Sri Lanka have locked horns in second Test of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the advisory, motorists travelling on Srinagar Highway have been advised to use Suhrawardy Road, Service Road G-8, Service Road G-9 and Zero Point as alternative routes.

Traffic heading towards Faizabad should take Faisal Avenue, while commuters travelling towards Ninth Avenue have been advised to use Service Road East.

ٹریفک ایڈوائزری/مورخہ 17 نومبر 2026 کرکٹ ٹیموں کی آمدورفت کے سلسلہ میں ایکسپریس ہائی وے اور سری نگر ہائی وے پر مختلف مقامات پر مختلف اوقات میں ڈائیورشنز ہوں گی۔ سری نگر ہائی وے والی ٹریفک سہروردی روڈ، سروس روڈ جی ایٹ، سروس روڈ جی نائن، زیرو پوائنٹ استعمال کرے۔ فیض آباد جانے والی ٹریفک فیصل ایونیو جبکہ نائنتھ ایونیو والی ٹریفک سروس روڈ ایسٹ استعمال کرے۔ کورال سے اسلام آباد آنے والے شہری پرانا ائیرپورٹ، راول روڈ، راولپنڈی مری روڈ آئی جے پی سے فقیر ایپی روڈ استعمال کریں۔ کورال ایکسپریس ہائی وے، مری روڈ، کلب روڈ بندہونے کی صورت میں لہتراڑ روڈ، پارک روڈ استعمال کریں۔ نیو ائیر پورٹ اور پشاور روڈ جانے کےلئے شہری جناح ایونیو اور مارگلہ روڈ استعمال کریں۔ بہارہ کہو سے اسلام آباد آنے والے شہری بنی گالا ،پارک روڈ استعمال کریں۔ ڈائیورشنز کے دوران شاہراوں پر ٹریفک سست روی کا شکار ہوگی۔ شہری سفری مشکلات سے بچنے کے لئے 20 سے 25 منٹ کا دورانیہ رکھ کر سفر کریں۔

#TrafficUpdate #ITP #CTO #Islamabad — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 17, 2026

Citizens travelling from Korang towards Islamabad can use the Old Airport route, Rawal Road, Rawalpindi-Murree Road, IJP Road and Faqueer Aipi Road.

In case of closures on Korang Expressway, Murree Road or Club Road, commuters are advised to use Lehtrar Road and Park Road as alternative routes.

Motorists heading towards New Islamabad International Airport and Peshawar Road should take Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road.

Meanwhile, people travelling from Bhara Kahu towards Islamabad have been advised to use the Bani Gala and Park Road routes.

Traffic authorities have warned that traffic flow may slow down on several roads during the diversion arrangements. Citizens have therefore been advised to allow an additional 20 to 25 minutes for their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

Commuters are urged to plan their routes in advance and follow traffic instructions during the movement of the cricket teams.