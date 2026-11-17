RAWALPINDI – Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The match was originally scheduled to take place in Lahore but was shifted to Rawalpindi due to smog.

Pakistan have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in fast-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal in place of spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas.

Sri Lanka have also made a change to their lineup, with Prabath Jayasuriya returning to the side in place of Dilshan Madushanka.

With the first match ending in stalemate from 9-13 November at the same venue due to rain and other issues, the two teams will be looking to clinch the second, which will also lead the winner to series win. The second Test match was originally scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore but was shifted to Rawalpindi due to prevailing weather conditions.

Pakistan will be banking on the confidence that their debutants injected to the side with their spirited performances. Mainly pacer Saqib Khan spearheaded the bowling attack with record figures of 7-130 in the only innings he bowled in and also won player of the match award for his heroics.

The hosts had posted 434-9 dec in the first innings and conceded only a slim 12-run deficit by taking six for 42. In turn, Pakistan were 284-8 in 84.5 overs when the teams shook hands with time running out in the match. Saud Shakeel produced 93 and 97 and to make the Sri Lankan bowlers toil in both innings.

The visitors will look to conclude their all-format tour with a win and for that they will look up to their centurions from previous match Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis along with quartet of pacers Asith Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara and Milan Rathnayake.