LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Deitz as head coach of the Pakistan women’s cricket team.

Deitz will assume his duties from the forthcoming bilateral series against West Indies Women and will join the Pakistan squad in the Caribbean.

The Australian player, a former first-class cricketer brings extensive international coaching experience, having recently served as head coach of the West Indies women’s team. Under his tenure, West Indies reached the semi-finals of consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.

The 51-year-old Australian has previously held coaching roles with the Bangladesh and Netherlands women’s national teams. He also served as a high-performance coach with Cricket Wellington in New Zealand from 2008 to 2013.

Speaking on his appointment, Shane Deitz said: “I am very honoured to become the Head Coach of the Pakistan Women’s team. Pakistan cricket has a tremendous history and I remember fondly cheering them on as a youngster in Australia at the 1992 World Cup final against England which was a great achievement for Pakistan cricket.

“In 2028 we will host the T20 World Cup and our aim is to give the supporters something to cheer about on home soil. To be competitive at the World Cup we have a lot of work to do and we all must develop as players and staff to produce world class performances.

“I have toured Pakistan three times previously and the love and passion for cricket is infectious and I can’t wait to be there in green working with the team.”