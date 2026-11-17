LAHORE – Relief for thousands of women across Pakistan as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) announced policy change, opening the door to financial assistance for unmarried women aged 45 and above who meet the programme’s eligibility criteria.

The program announced expansion of its eligibility criteria, allowing unmarried women aged 45 and above to qualify for government financial assistance for the first time under the newly approved policy.

BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid during a press conference in Lahore on Monday, November 16, 2026, following approval from the programme’s board. The move is expected to provide much-needed financial support to older unmarried women who previously remained outside the programme’s main beneficiary categories despite facing economic hardships.

Under new policy, women who have never married and are at least 45 years old will be considered for financial assistance, subject to meeting the programme’s prescribed poverty assessment and eligibility requirements.

Who is Eligible for New BISP Assistance?

The revised policy specifically covers women aged 45 years and above who have never been married. However, officials have clarified that age and marital status alone will not guarantee financial assistance.

Applicants must meet BISP’s existing eligibility requirements, including the Poverty Means Test (PMT), which evaluates the financial circumstances of households seeking government support.

Previously, the programme largely focused on married women, widows and divorced women from financially disadvantaged families. The latest decision seeks to address this gap by extending the social safety net to eligible older unmarried women.

The announcement has also drawn attention to the financial assistance available through the Benazir Kafaalat Programme. Under the reported current payment structure, eligible beneficiaries receive Rs14,500 every three months, providing financial support to low-income households struggling with rising living expenses.

Women newly included under the revised policy may become eligible for assistance under the applicable payment arrangements once their financial status and other requirements have been verified.

However, BISP has yet to release a separate detailed notification specifying the registration procedures and payment arrangements for this newly included category.

During the press conference, Senator Rubina Khalid revealed that BISP currently provides financial assistance to more than 10 million families nationwide. Of these, around 5 million beneficiary families belong to Punjab, highlighting the province’s substantial share of the country’s largest social welfare initiative.

Change in BISP Payment System Announced

Apart from expanding eligibility, BISP also introduced major reforms aimed at making financial assistance easier, safer and more transparent for millions of women.

Under guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the programme has introduced a digital payment mechanism that connects multiple financial institutions through the 1-LINK network. The six participating institutions and payment providers include JazzCash, Easypaisa, Habib Bank Limited, HBL Microfinance Bank, Bank of Punjab and Bank Alfalah.

The new arrangement allows beneficiaries to withdraw their assistance from authorised banking agents and retailers instead of depending exclusively on designated payment centres. The initiative is expected to reduce long queues, improve access to funds and minimise the risk of unauthorised deductions.

Free Digital Wallets

BISP has started providing free SIM cards to eligible women and activating digital wallet accounts registered in their names. The system enables beneficiaries to receive SMS notifications whenever financial assistance is deposited into their accounts or withdrawn.

Officials believe the digital arrangement will strengthen financial transparency and give women greater control over their payments. The initiative also aims to reduce dependence on intermediaries who have previously created difficulties for beneficiaries collecting financial assistance.

Senator Rubina Khalid also issued a clear warning against individuals demanding money for BISP registration, household surveys or eligibility verification. She reiterated that BISP registration and surveys are completely free, and no agent, official or intermediary is authorised to collect payments for these services.