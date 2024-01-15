< DO NOT MODIFY -->

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

Web Desk
01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024
Source: File Photo

Sialkot office of National Savings Division holds Prize Bond Rs750 draw number 97 today on January 15, 2024 (Monday).

Rs 750 Prize Bond Winners

First Prize 059936
Second Prize 087220, 826748, 892829

Winning Amount of Rs 750 Prize Bond

List Number of Prize Winning Amount Prize
Prize Bond Rs750 01 Rs1,500,000 1st Prize
Prize Bond Rs750 03 Rs500,000 2nd Prize
Prize Bond Rs750 1696 Rs9,300 3rd Prize

First prize of the Rs750 prize bond of value Rs1.5 million will be awarded to 1 winner, second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs5lacs will be awarded to 3 winners.

The third prize of the Rs750 prize bond will be awarded to 1696 winners of the amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Latest

04:55 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9  282.15 
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

Powered By: