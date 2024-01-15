LIVEBLOG: Pakistan at World Economic Forum 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)