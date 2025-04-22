Arrest Warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, Hammad Azhar over assault on cops in Oct 5 Protest

ISLAMABAD – New arrest warrants have been issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan Gandapur and former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar in connection with a police assault case stemming from the October 5th protests.

The warrants were issued after both Gandapur and Azhar failed to respond to previous summons or appear before authorities to answer charges related to the alleged assault on law enforcement personnel during the protest organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In addition to Gandapur and Azhar, police have also issued warrants for Shehbaz Ahmad and Saeed Sindhu, both PTI leaders implicated in the case. The action comes after filing of several First Information Reports (FIRs) against PTI members for their alleged involvement in inciting violence and attacking police officers during the protest.

The police said they will take all necessary legal actions to ensure that those responsible for the disruption and violence are held accountable. This marks the latest chapter in the ongoing legal troubles faced by PTI leaders in relation to the protests and the fallout from political unrest.

As of now, efforts to locate and arrest the accused individuals are underway, with authorities maintaining tight surveillance on their whereabouts.