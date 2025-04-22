Iffat Omar appointed Punjab govt’s cultural advisor

LAHORE – The Punjab government has appointed prominent actress and model Iffat Omar its culture advisor.

After being assigned with a key responsibility, she will work to revive and promote cultural activities across the province.

A dedicated office has been established for her at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore where she is currently carrying out her official duties.

Iffat Omar is overseeing and planning all matters from her Alhamra office these days.

She has been entrusted with an effective role in promoting culture throughout Punjab and preserving traditional arts.

Her appointment is being welcomed by various circles, with hopes being expressed that her experience and vision will play a significant role in the promotion of cultural activities in Punjab.

Omar is a hardcore supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as she has been expressing her support even during the PTI government.

Iffat Omar is a prominent Pakistani actress, model, and television host. She began her career in the late 1980s as a high-fashion model, gaining recognition for her work with top designers.

She has appeared in numerous acclaimed television dramas, including “Mohabbat Aag Si”, where her role as Aapa Ji earned her critical acclaim.

Beyond entertainment, she is also known for her activism, often speaking out on social issues and advocating for women’s rights.