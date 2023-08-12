Sindh Assembly dissolved a day before completion of official term

KARACHI – Sindh Assembly has been dissolved late Friday on a summary forwarded by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The actual date of dissolution of the local legislature was August 12, but the house was dissolved a day before it the end of official tenure.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the dissolution summary forwarded by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, Sindh Law Department notified the dissolution of the local legislature. The provincial assembly lasted four years, 11 months, and 29 days.

In his swansong address, former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated members of house on completion of the term, recalling the government’s response to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Shah said their performance was better than many developed nations.

The provincial assembly followed the National Assembly dissolution pattern; its inaugural session was held on August 13, 2018, and the last official date was August 12.

As per the Constitution, if National or Provincial assembly completes its term, the polls will be held in 60 days. But if the time is not complete, the elections would be held in 90 days.