Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s romantic photoshoot goes viral after ‘Filhal’ controversy

ISLAMABAD – Star couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor once again come into limelight as the duo shared breathtaking pictures from Italy – European nation known for stories of love, history, and endless beauty.

Danish and Ayeza are on vacation, as the two dropped romantic pictures from their trip. As the two created ‘love is in the air’ scenario, social media users quipped these charming pictures an attempt to divert attention from recent controversy surrounding Danish’s comments.

It all started during a Ramadan transmission, when Danish Taimoor said he is permitted to marry four time, but he is not doing any other marriages – for now. The remark quickly went viral, with many fans expressing their displeasure and criticism online. The backlash was swift, and the controversy only escalated from there.

After Filhal controversy, Ayeza and Danish are now enjoying quality time in Italy, where they’ve been posting picturesque photos of their time together in Venice.

Some social media users are speculating that snaps are a form of ‘damage control,’ aimed at distracting from the controversy surrounding Danish’s controversial comments.

One user wrote, “After the ‘Filhal’ controversy, the two shared more private pictures than ever before to show themselves as a happy couple.” Another fan speculated, “Ayeza is trying to clean up the mess created by her husband’s statement.”

Despite contrasting feedback, Ayeza and Danish continue to share their romantic moments with fans, offering a glimpse into their private life, which has now become the subject of much debate on social media.