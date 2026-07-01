Leaked video of Imad Wasim and ex-wife sparks social media backlash

An alleged leaked video and audio recordings involving Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim and his former wife, Sania Ashfaq, have gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism of the cricketer.

The development comes months after Sania publicly accused Imad of mistreatment, mental harassment and neglecting their children. In response at the time, Imad had warned his former wife against involving his current wife, Naila Raja, in the dispute.

The purported audio, which has not been independently verified, allegedly captures a conversation between Imad, Sania, family members and police officials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Shahid Rajput (@what_shoaib_saw)

In the recording, Sania is allegedly heard pleading with Imad to save their marriage for the sake of their children. The audio also reportedly includes the sound of children crying and a discussion over child custody. Sania is heard saying she came from London to save the relationship and questioning how she could raise their three children alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Shahid Rajput (@what_shoaib_saw)

Neither Imad Wasim nor Sania Ashfaq has confirmed or denied the authenticity of the recording.

The leaked audio has prompted mixed reactions online, with many social media users expressing sympathy for Sania. Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan commented that “such men should never have the support of any woman,” while actress Hira Soomro questioned why such situations occur so frequently. Other users said the alleged recording was emotionally distressing and heartbreaking.