Falak Shabir takes a playful dig at rising inflation in Pakistan

Lollywood's accomplished singer-songwriter Falak Shabir has never been scared of speaking his mind without giving a thought about the consequences.

Shabir, who isn't scared to call spade a spade, has always been vocal about current issues whether it is about domestic violence, poverty, or inflation anywhere in the world. With 2.3 million followers on Instagram, Shabir's fans admire him through and through for him using his platform to raise questions about concerning subjects.

With yet another Instagram story raising an important issue with a playful tone, the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer posted an image that read, "After a few days, the following will be heard the moment you dial a call;

Poverty is a deadly and fatal disease that should be avoided at all costs. Eat less, wear ragged clothes, and try to walk or use a bicycle as much as you can for traveling. Remember this, you have to fight the inflation, not the government."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Shabir's concern came since the annual inflation rate in Pakistan rose to 24.5% in December of 2022 from 23.8% in November. Food prices surged 35.5%, higher than 31.2% in the previous month, with onions (415%), tea (63.8%), wheat (57.3%), eggs (54.4), gram whole (53.2%) and rice (46.6%) recording the biggest increases, according to trading economics.

On the work front, Shabir's recent singles include Ja Jee Lay, Bechain Jawani, Yaadan, Mahi Ve, Sapnay, and Chup Chup Ke.