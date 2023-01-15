Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday with husband Danish Taimoor in Dubai

Pakistani star couple Ayeza Khan and her husband and actor Danish Taimoor are currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Chupke Chupke star celebrated her 32nd birthday in UAE with her husband as she shared heartwarming clicks from her celebrations on Instagram.

She was celebrating her day by donning an ivory-colored dress while Danish dressed up to the nines in the latest clicks that garnered love from their fans.

The couple, known for sharing moments from their daily lives with fans on social media, travelled to UAE to mark the special occasion.

Meanwhile, fans and friends showered Ayeza with love and prayers on her birthday as she took to the photo-sharing app to post the birthday greetings.

Last year, the Pakistani diva crossed another milestone of popularity as she stays country's most followed celebrity on Instagram with over 12 million followers.

Khan appeared in numerous superhit projects including Mere Meherbaan, Pyarey Afzal, Koi Chand Rakh, Yaariyan and Chupke Chupke, and the most famous Mere Paas Tum Ho.