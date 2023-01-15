Search

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday with husband Danish Taimoor in Dubai

Web Desk 10:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday with husband Danish Taimoor in Dubai
Source: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Pakistani star couple Ayeza Khan and her husband and actor Danish Taimoor are currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Chupke Chupke star celebrated her 32nd birthday in UAE with her husband as she shared heartwarming clicks from her celebrations on Instagram.

She was celebrating her day by donning an ivory-colored dress while Danish dressed up to the nines in the latest clicks that garnered love from their fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The couple, known for sharing moments from their daily lives with fans on social media, travelled to UAE to mark the special occasion.

Meanwhile, fans and friends showered Ayeza with love and prayers on her birthday as she took to the photo-sharing app to post the birthday greetings.

Last year, the Pakistani diva crossed another milestone of popularity as she stays country's most followed celebrity on Instagram with over 12 million followers.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot

Khan appeared in numerous superhit projects including Mere Meherbaan, Pyarey Afzal, Koi Chand Rakh, Yaariyan and Chupke Chupke, and the most famous Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Lifestyle

Sanam Saeed shares her two cents on stereotypical portrayal of Muslims in Bollywood

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Yasir Hussain shares his experience of working with Indian actress Gauahar Khan

08:28 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Dur-e-Fishan enjoys birthday celebrations with family

04:35 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Rakhi Sawant's husband denies previous statements of fake marriage news

12:33 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat claps back at troll for slandering her character and work ethic

04:28 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Inaya Khan dances her heart out at sister's wedding ceremony

12:13 AM | 13 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Sanam Saeed shares her two cents on stereotypical portrayal of ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 15, 2023

08:05 AM | 15 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.75 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: