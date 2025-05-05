Punjab CM Laptop Scheme 2025 – Are You Eligible to apply under new criteria?

LAHORE – Excitement is building among students as Punjab Laptop Scheme has returned, as government aimed to boost digital literacy.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz revived provincial laptop scheme to provide high-performance laptops to top-performing students across the province.
In recent ceremony held at Lahore’s University of Engineering and Technology (UET), the chief minister personally handed out laptops to students. Breaking away from formalities, she opted to interact directly with the recipients, choosing not to give a traditional stage address.
Punjab CM Laptop Specs
The latest laptops featuring 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, will be distributed to students based on academic merit.
The first phase will benefit 14,000 students enrolled in 13 public universities, 6 medical colleges, and 27 other higher education institutions within the Lahore Division.
Who Can Apply?
To qualify for scheme, students must meet the following conditions:
- Hold a domicile from any district in Punjab.
- Be enrolled in either:
- The 1st or 2nd semester of a BS program at a public university or college, or
- The first professional year (academic session 2024) at a public medical or dental college.
- Academic Performance Requirements:
- Minimum 65% marks in Intermediate for general university or college applicants.
- Minimum 80% marks in Intermediate for medical and dental students.
- The student must not have received a laptop under any previous government scheme.
CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025: How to register for a free laptop