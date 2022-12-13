Pakistan to sell old consulate building in US to avoid hefty taxes amid economic crisis

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – The government has decided to auction off one of the two Pakistan Embassy buildings in Washington, US.

Reports in local media suggest that new directives have been issued to the Pakistani embassy in the US to sell the long-vacated building, valued at over 1 billion in Pakistani currency.

The vacated building is located at a prime location in the center of Washington DC and has been vacated around 15 years ago.

Earlier this month, Federal Information Minister Marriaym Aurangzeb confirmed that the federal cabinet has approved the sale of two buildings owned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader revealed that the Pakistani government had to pay $1.3 million in tax if the buildings are not sold timely.