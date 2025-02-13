Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

2024: Deadliest year for journalists in three decades

The year 2024 has been a devastating one for the journalistic community, marking the deadliest period for journalists in the past three decades. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a total of 124 journalists were killed while carrying out their professional duties, with the majority of the fatalities occurring due to the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza.

In its annual report, CPJ highlighted that 2024 was particularly harrowing for media workers, making it the most lethal year for the press since the early 1990s. The Gaza conflict, which saw Israel’s military operations intensify, has forced journalists into some of the most perilous circumstances in modern history.

Of the 124 journalists killed last year, an overwhelming 70% lost their lives during Israeli airstrikes and military raids in Gaza. The report notes that the escalation in violence has led to a systematic disregard for press safety, with journalists often caught in the crossfire or directly targeted.

The effects of this year have been felt globally, with journalists worldwide mourning the loss of their colleagues. In a painful reminder of the dangers of working in conflict zones, the CPJ also reported that six media workers have already lost their lives in the first month of 2025, a somber continuation of the perilous situation that persists for those who dedicate their lives to uncovering the truth.

The statistics are stark: in 2023, 102 journalists were killed, and in 2022, 69 lost their lives. However, the unprecedented scale of the violence in 2024, particularly the Israeli strikes, saw a sharp increase in the number of fatalities among reporters and media personnel. Israel’s actions in Gaza have been widely criticized for violating journalistic principles, with many international observers expressing concern over the deliberate targeting of press members.

The deaths of these journalists, who were simply doing their jobs—bearing witness to the truth and sharing it with the world—are not just a loss to the media community but a loss to all of humanity. Their courage in the face of immense danger continues to inspire the fight for press freedom and the right to information, which remains essential in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.

Staff Reporter

