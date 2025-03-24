CM Punjab laptop scheme update on ‘Not verified’ status of applications

LAHORE – The Punjab government’s deadline for resubmitting application marked as “Not Verified/Returned” under CM Punjab Laptop Scheme ends today, March 24.

An announcement in this regard has been shared on the official website.

“The deadline for resubmitting applications marked as “NOT VERIFIED / RETURNED” is March 24, 2025 till 4 PM. Any application not resubmitted by students with the required corrections by this date will be rejected,” read the announcement.

The applicants are required to contact their colleges or universities to verify their status. After the verification is done by the institution, the applicant will be able to see the status as “Verified”.

As per official details, 93,441 applications were received till closing date (March 18) while over 250,000 individual registered online.

The laptop scheme launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims at educational growth and digital inclusion of students.

The laptops bought by the government for students are equipped with Core i7 and 13th Generation processor and SSD that ensures lighting fast performance.

Students who are enrolled in BS (Ist & 2nd Semester) in public sector HED Colleges, all public sector universities and Medical & Dental Colleges are eligible for the scheme.

However, students of private universities are not eligible to apply for the laptop scheme 2025.