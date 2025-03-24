Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Punjab laptop scheme update on ‘Not verified’ status of applications

Punjab Cm Laptop Scheme 2025 Merit Lists Update

LAHORE – The Punjab government’s deadline for resubmitting application marked as “Not Verified/Returned” under CM Punjab Laptop Scheme ends today, March 24.

An announcement in this regard has been shared on the official website.

“The deadline for resubmitting applications marked as “NOT VERIFIED / RETURNED” is March 24, 2025 till 4 PM. Any application not resubmitted by students with the required corrections by this date will be rejected,” read the announcement.

The applicants are required to contact their colleges or universities to verify their status. After the verification is done by the institution, the applicant will be able to see the status as “Verified”.

As per official details, 93,441 applications were received till closing date (March 18) while over 250,000 individual registered online.

The laptop scheme launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims at educational growth and digital inclusion of students.

The laptops bought by the government for students are equipped with Core i7 and 13th Generation processor and SSD that ensures lighting fast performance.

Students who are enrolled in BS (Ist & 2nd Semester) in public sector HED Colleges, all public sector universities and Medical & Dental Colleges are eligible for the scheme.

However, students of private universities are not eligible to apply for the laptop scheme 2025.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search