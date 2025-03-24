Sindh employees to get eight-day break as holiday announced on April 4

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 in connection with the 46th death anniversary of late former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

A notification has been issue by the provincial government. It means the government employees will get eight holidays, starting from March 29 till April 6, except April 3, due to a break of Eidul Fitr 2025.

The government has announced Eid holiday from March 31 to April 2. However, the break preceded by two weekly offs Saturday and Sunday (March 29 and 30).

As April 4 falls on Friday, it will be followed by two weekly offs on April 5 and 6 with all public offices reopening on April 7.

The development comes a day afater former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was posthumously awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan.

His daughter Sanam Bhutto received the award at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday.