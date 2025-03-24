Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sindh employees to get eight-day break as holiday announced on April 4

Sindh Government Announces Holiday for Educational Institutions

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 in connection with the 46th death anniversary of late former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

A notification has been issue by the provincial government. It means the government employees will get eight holidays, starting from March 29 till April 6, except April 3, due to a break of Eidul Fitr 2025.

The government has announced Eid holiday from March 31 to April 2. However, the break preceded by two weekly offs Saturday and Sunday (March 29 and 30).

As April 4 falls on Friday, it will be followed by two weekly offs on April 5 and 6 with all public offices reopening on April 7.

The development comes a day afater former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was posthumously awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan.

His daughter Sanam Bhutto received the award at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search