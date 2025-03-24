Bodour Al Qasimi announces 4th International Booksellers Conference on April 7–8

SHARJAH – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has announced that the fourth International Booksellers Conference will take place on April 7–8 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

This groundbreaking event will bring together 575 leading booksellers, publishers, and distributors from 92 countries to discuss key industry issues, strengthen partnerships, explore business opportunities, and exchange insights.

The conference aims to promote collaboration and knowledge sharing while exploring new opportunities in book distribution and developing innovative strategies for global market growth. It will include a diverse program featuring panel discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses led by industry experts. Interested participants can register at https://bookseller.ae/en/home.

Effective solutions for book distribution challenges

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasized the significance of the conference: “While modern technology has brought markets closer together, the book distribution sector continues to face significant challenges. Since its inception, the International Booksellers Conference has aimed to address these challenges by fostering dialogue among distributors, publishers, and industry leaders while offering practical solutions. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the conference has evolved into a global platform that drives the development of book distribution, expands publishing opportunities, and enables publishers and booksellers to reach wider audiences.”

Al Ameri added, “The conference reflects Sharjah’s commitment to advancing the publishing sector, fostering a supportive environment for book distribution, and keeping pace with rapid digital transformation. It provides a vital opportunity for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and develop innovative strategies that ensure the sustainability of the global book market. Ultimately, this contributes to the growth of the publishing industry and reinforces Sharjah’s status as a leading global hub for cultural and knowledge-based industries.”

Exploring the Future of Book Distribution in the Digital Era

This year’s conference will examine key trends shaping the book market, including the role of AI in bookselling and its potential to enhance sales and improve operational efficiency. It will also explore modern marketing strategies on social media, particularly the growing influence of book influencers on Instagram in promoting books and engaging readers.

As the publishing industry continues to evolve, the conference will highlight the importance of data management in book distribution and its role in enhancing customer experiences and sales strategies. Discussions will also focus on diversifying bookstore offerings and activities to attract new audiences, emphasizing the significance of placing books in waiting areas and reception spaces to foster a reading culture.

Fostering Community Engagement and a Reading Culture

The two-day conference will explore the role of cultural events in supporting the publishing sector. A dedicated session will discuss how literary festivals drive cultural engagement and strengthen connections between authors and audiences. Workshops will offer insights into developing and managing book clubs as a tool for encouraging reading and innovative strategies for promoting reading among children and teenagers in libraries and schools.

With e-commerce increasingly significant in the publishing industry, the conference will examine strategies for building successful and sustainable online bookselling ventures. Additionally, it will highlight best practices for organizing cultural events in bookstores to attract audiences and enhance visitor experiences.