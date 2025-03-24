Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Who is Iulia Vântur: Salman Khan’s rumoured Romanian girlfriend

Who Is Iulia Vantur Salman Khans Rumoured Romanian Girlfriend

MUMBAI – Bollywood star Salman Khan is once again making headlines, and this time due to fresh rumors surrounding his relationship with Romanian singer Iulia Vantur.

The Kick star was recently spotted together with Mumbai airport, adding fuel to ongoing speculations about their personal lives. In clip that quickly went viral on social media, Salman Khan is seen arriving at the airport in his car, while Iulia Vantur steps out of a white vehicle moments later.

Fans were quick to notice as the two appeared to be traveling together after the highly anticipated trailer launch of Salman’s upcoming action film Sikandar. Although Salman and Iulia have been spotted together at family functions and public events in the past, their recent public appearance has sparked fresh curiosity regarding the nature of their relationship.

Iulia Vântur

The Romanian TV presenter, model, and actor is making waves in B.Town due to her closeness with superstar Salman Khan. the 45-year-old started her career at 15 as a model and transitioned to TV presenting by 19.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

She made her film debut in 2008. In a recent interview, Iulia admitted she once felt frustrated by her achievements being linked to Salman but now views it as a blessing that motivated her to work harder. She also shared how she never imagined living in India and singing in Hindi but is grateful for the journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

The diva worked with Salman Khan on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, providing voiceover for Disha Patani’s character in Seeti Maar. Before rumors of her relationship with Salman, she was in a relationship with Romanian singer Marius Mago.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

