Who is Iulia Vântur: Salman Khan’s rumoured Romanian girlfriend

MUMBAI – Bollywood star Salman Khan is once again making headlines, and this time due to fresh rumors surrounding his relationship with Romanian singer Iulia Vantur.

The Kick star was recently spotted together with Mumbai airport, adding fuel to ongoing speculations about their personal lives. In clip that quickly went viral on social media, Salman Khan is seen arriving at the airport in his car, while Iulia Vantur steps out of a white vehicle moments later.

Fans were quick to notice as the two appeared to be traveling together after the highly anticipated trailer launch of Salman’s upcoming action film Sikandar. Although Salman and Iulia have been spotted together at family functions and public events in the past, their recent public appearance has sparked fresh curiosity regarding the nature of their relationship.