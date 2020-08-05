Model Bella Hadid speaks out against racism within the fashion industry

Supermodel Bella Hadid has opened up about witnessing excessive racism within the modeling industry.

Hadid covers the latest issue of Elle along with Yara Shahidi and Ashley Graham, and during her Q&A, the model highlighted the importance of using her platform for the welfare of others and spread awareness about issues like racism.

"I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you," she said. "I want them to know it's okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time."

Hadid believes that its important to amplify voices that are diminished, specifically in the fashion industry, which is known for neglecting the needs of Black people and people of color.

“Going into the next season, my fear is having to see another one of my Black girlfriends get her hair burned by a hair straightener, or do her own makeup because the makeup artist hasn’t been trained to work with all different skin types," Bella told the mag. "I hate that some of my Black friends feel the way they do. Even if they’re sitting front row, they’re not feeling accepted. Our industry is supposed to be about expression and individuality, but the reality is that [many people] still discriminate because of exactly [those differences].”

“I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good, especially as I get older,” Bella added when asked about her posts about the BLM movement. "I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you. I want them to know it’s okay to be empathetic and gentle but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time."

Other prominent fashion forces have actively been speaking out on racism within the industry as well.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!