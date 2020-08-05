Teenage girl killed in Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC   

RAWALPINDI – A 18-year-old girl embraced martyrdom while another six people were wounded as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control’s (LoC) Tattapani area on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six people including two women and two girls have also sustained severe wounds in the unprovoked Indian firing.

Pakistan army officers befittingly responded to the firing and attacked Indian checkpoints, ISPR said.

The incident occurs as people on both sides of LOC and across the world are observing Youm-e-Istehsal to mark one year of Indian move of scrapping special status of the held-valley.

It is pertinent to be mention here that in the current year India has violated ceasefire 1877 times, martyring 15 citizens and injuring 144 locals.

