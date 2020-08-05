Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share condolences with Beirut

Turkish stars Engin Altan Duzyatan and Esra Bilgic have extended their deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the devastating blast in Beirut.

Both actors have taken to social media to express their grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the horrific disaster in the port city of Lebanon.

Shocking. Terrifying. I’m speechless. Deepest condolences to everyone caught up with this unfurling disaster in Lebanon. 🇱🇧 — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) August 4, 2020

Pray for Beirut...🙏 — Engin Altan Düzyatan (@eadksk) August 4, 2020

A massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 100 people and injuring thousands. The explosion caused widespread damage to buildings, international media reported.

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.

