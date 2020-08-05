Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share condolences with Beirut

04:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share condolences with Beirut
Share

Turkish stars Engin Altan Duzyatan and Esra Bilgic have extended their deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the devastating blast in Beirut.

Both actors have taken to social media to express their grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the horrific disaster in the port city of Lebanon.

"Shocking. Terrifying. I’m speechless. Deepest condolences to everyone caught up with this unfurling disaster in Lebanon," Tweeted Bilgic.

"Pray for Beirut... " shared the Ertugrul actor.

A massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 100 people and injuring thousands. The explosion caused widespread damage to buildings, international media reported. 

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.

Stay tuned for more updates!

   

More From This Category
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on ...
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious ...
04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share ...
04:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Model Bella Hadid speaks out against racism ...
03:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
If offered, I would love to work in Pakistan: ...
01:53 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Saba Qamar, Bilal Ashraf & others grieve over the ...
01:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on September 4
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr