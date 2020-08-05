Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious need of financial assistance
Share
Artists in every discipline have been affected from the COVID-19 fallout. Unemployment and healthcare concerns have hugely impacted the arts, and artists have found themselves in dire mess. The extended lock down has taken a heavy toll on everyone financially and creatively.
According to a few posts circulating on social media, Wasu Khan, an artist features in singer Shehzad Roy's songs, is facing various health issues, and living in a rented house.
During an interview, Khan shared that he is going through a lot of financial crisis as he is unable to afford his living expenses or even provide his family with two meals a day.
Clips from his interview are doing rounds on the internet. He hopes after seeing his message, the government will reach out to help him in these unprecedented times.
"Help and Support Wasu Khan"— Bisman Marri - 'Artist' (@BismanMarri) July 30, 2020
Our very good local artist Wasu Khan visited me and we were delighted by his songs and affection.
Please support wasu and our other local artists financially.
We fans are the ones helping them earn their bread for their children.#Supportlocalartist pic.twitter.com/Txl0eYTWEN
Famous Baloch Singer Wasu Khan needs YOUR HELP | Please share with others— Muzzamil (@Muzzami13212813) August 5, 2020
assalam o alaikum
May Allah Almighty#5thAugustBlackDay#PrayForLebanon#BeirutBlast #KashmirWantsFreedom #IIOJKUnderSiege #YOUM_E_ISTEHSAL #explosion https://t.co/D5HF2gm3PQ pic.twitter.com/2cuLQSn0wK
Hope @ShehzadRoy will help him.— Shahid Abbasi (@ShahidAbbasiPak) July 28, 2020
Beside #ApneyUlloo with Wasu in 2011, Shehzad Roy produced and hosted the 8-episode documentary series titled Wasu aur Mein with #WasuKhan in 2012. https://t.co/4W49J18fQ5
One of Roys’s songs featured Wasu Khan, a , belonging to the labour class. He made an appearance in the song Apne Ullo Kitne Tedhe. His narrartion in the song was liked by mana people.
Khan is a poor laborer, who belongs to Jaffarabad, a district of Balochistan. He was featured in Roy's 'Apne Ullo Kitne Tedhe' and his appearance in the song was lauded by many people. Wasu also worked with Roy for his song ‘Beya Beya’.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Beirut blast: Death toll reaches 135, over 5,000 wounded in deadly ...10:22 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Huge fire breaks out in UAE's Ajman market09:28 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam stars as Pakistan make reasonable score on ...01:10 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
- ECNEC approves upgradation’ project of Pakistan Railways11:58 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 281,000 cases of coronavirus – 6,030 confirmed ...11:48 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious need of financial ...04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share condolences with Beirut04:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Model Bella Hadid speaks out against racism within the fashion ...03:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020