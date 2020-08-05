Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious need of financial assistance

04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious need of financial assistance
Share

Artists in every discipline have been affected from the COVID-19 fallout. Unemployment and healthcare concerns have hugely impacted the arts, and artists have found themselves in dire mess. The extended lock down has taken a heavy toll on everyone financially and creatively.

According to a few posts circulating on social media, Wasu Khan, an artist features in singer Shehzad Roy's songs, is facing various health issues, and living in a rented house.

During an interview, Khan shared that he is going through a lot of financial crisis as he is unable to afford his living expenses or even provide his family with two meals a day. 

Clips from his interview are doing rounds on the internet. He hopes after seeing his message, the government will reach out to help him in these unprecedented times.

One of Roys’s songs featured Wasu Khan, a , belonging to the labour class. He made an appearance in the song Apne Ullo Kitne Tedhe. His narrartion in the song was liked by mana people.

Khan is a poor laborer, who belongs to Jaffarabad, a district of Balochistan. He was featured in Roy's 'Apne Ullo Kitne Tedhe' and his appearance in the song was lauded by many people. Wasu also worked with Roy for his song ‘Beya Beya’. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on ...
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious ...
04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share ...
04:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Model Bella Hadid speaks out against racism ...
03:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
If offered, I would love to work in Pakistan: ...
01:53 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Saba Qamar, Bilal Ashraf & others grieve over the ...
01:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on September 4
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr