Samsung Unpacked 2020 Event Today: Where to Watch Live Stream, Launch Time
SEOUL, South Korea - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch is taking place today (Wednesday). The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 series as well as Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.
The virtual event, officially called Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will be live-streamed through Samsung's online channels.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch live stream time details
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch, which is officially called Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will begin at 10am EST (7:00pm PST) today. It will be live-streamed through the Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung Global's Facebook page.
We will cover the event as it is streamed and keep you up to date with everything that happens. To follow detailed coverage about all products you can follow our live updates below when the event starts.
