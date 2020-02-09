Middle East's premier event for the sleep market gets underway in Dubai

DUBAI – Key trends that offer a glimpse into the future of the sleep market are taking centre stage this week as the second edition of Sleep Expo Middle East formally opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sleep Expo will run until 11 February to showcase cutting edge products and solutions as well as present new insights and developments in the industry.

Sleep disorders affect a substantial number of people worldwide and are increasing in prevalence. Modern life distractions and stresses are also causing more sleepless nights, leading to chronic exhaustion and serious health issues.

As a result, businesses invested in the sleep economy – an ecosystem of manufacturers, retailers, health service providers, and other companies formed around sleep – are actively pursuing innovations in their quest to deliver better, deeper and longer sleep, and therefore seize opportunities for new growth.

In the Middle East and Africa region, Sleep Expo provides the most compelling medium for industry players to capitalize on the trend and reach new heights of success.

Taher Patrawala, Director of Media Fusion, which is organising the show, said, “Sleep Expo Middle East looks to elevate strategic cooperation and develop synergies to strengthen professional relationships between all players and stake holders in the sleep industry. Through the event’s multi-faceted opportunities, we hope to engage different sectors participating in the sleep economy – such as hospitality, healthcare, retail, and design – and promote greater exchange of best practices to further trade and therefore achieve greater growth in the years ahead.”

Gracing the show’s opening day was Syed Anwar Ahsan, General Manager for Raha Oman, who was also the keynote speaker for Day 1 of the Sleep Expo Conference.

Ahsan’s keynote address looked at the growing regional hospitality industry, citing the rising demand from hotels for good quality mattresses and beddings.

Ahsan also mentioned the mattress and bedding industries’ contribution to the economy, among them employment generation as well as positively impacting related sectors such as logistics and distribution.

Comprehensive in coverage, the event consists of a three-day exhibition featuring a wide array of products and solutions showcase and live demonstrations, as well as a world-class two-day conference designed to tackle new developments, scientific discussions and best practices in the sleep industry. Sleep Expo has been designed to be a key enabler of growth, helping a variety of business organizations raise their profile, expand connections and promote their products and services.

The trade exhibit boasts two verticals – Sleep Teach and Sleep Care – effectively providing the ideal platform for exhibitors including Mattress Manufacturers, Mattress Machinery, Sleep Technology and Accessories, Bed Linen, and Sleeping Aids suppliers and distributors to connect directly with global and regional target customers.

It highlights, through vibrant showcase and interactive demonstrations, the current and future innovations businesses can explore as they draw their roadmaps for meeting the evolving demands of consumers.

Commenting on their participation in the event, Mohammad Saleem Ahmed, CEO, SAFETEX Group, said, “Being a part of Sleep Expo Middle East gives us the opportunity to connect directly with our target customers as we showcase the breadth of our innovative portfolio. We are confident that there are endless opportunities here, at the same time we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

SAFETEX Group is one of the largest manufacturers of home linen and textiles in the Middle East.

A valuable complement to the trade exhibit is the Sleep Expo Conference, which features a full line-up of local and international speakers highlighting trends, new strategies and key issues surrounding the business of sleep.

Day 1 of the Conference zeroed in on individual talks and group discussions surrounding new technological innovations in machineries and manufacturing equipment, as well as ground-breaking raw materials in the industry.

Drawing key interest were talks on Technology in Polyurethane Processing and Technical Advances in Fabrics. Discussions on Mattress Innovation & Sustainability and Technology Driving the Foam Industry further engaged the audience.

Set for tomorrow, February 10, is Day 2 Conference, bannered under Sleep Care. Guest speakers will shed light on the current trends, best practices, and challenges faced in the finished goods market of mattresses, pillows, linen. The agenda also aims to present the perspective of the mattress retailers and the hospitality sector.

Heading the world-class line up of experts gracing the program is Dr. Louis Adaikalam, President, Malaysian Sleep Apnea and Founder, Sleep Recovery Tourism, who will talk about ‘Sleep Recovery Tourism’.

Featured in the Panel Discussion on ‘Direct to Consumer Module: Benefits and Challenges of Being in Control of the Manufacturing Process and Selling to Consumers’ will be Chris Gourdie, Managing Director – Silent Night, Anwar Barayil, Owner – BAFTE, and Shahid Ahmed, Brand Manager – Tempur. The session will be moderated by Jerry Cheshire, Director for Surrey Beds. Something to look forward to are individual presentations from Anwar Barayil of BAFTE and Jullie Mallon, a Certified Sleep Consultant Parental Educator from Nurture to Sleep. Barayil will talk about ‘Scope of Brick n Mortar Stores in the Region’, while Mallon will deliver a presentation on ‘For a Healthier Tomorrow’.

Also slated tomorrow is a special side event aimed at engaging retail and manufacturing professionals. Jerry Cheshire, who is also an award-winning entrepreneur and published author, will conduct a workshop titled ‘Profitable Partnership between Retailers & Mattress Manufacturers’.

Cheshire, known as 'The Beducator', specializes in transforming sleep deprived sub-somniacs into blissful sleepers using his 'Blissful S.L.E.E.P Method'.

Capping the event will be the Sleep Expo Awards on 11th February.

As the first-ever accolade program for the difference makers in the sleep business community, the Sleep Expo Awards will honor the best and the brightest mattress manufacturers, bed retailers and hotels in the region.

Sleep Expo Middle East is happening until 11 February 2020 at Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.