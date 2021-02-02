WhatsApp introduces new web update for non-beta users

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new update for its non-beta users.

The new update includes all the bug fixes implemented in the previous beta version and has been submitted to the play store, said WABetaInfo in a notification.

WhatsApp has told its users to update the app if they are not beta testers. However, beta testers are asked to not install the update.

The notification stated, “Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta. We recommend updating this version if you are not a beta tester. If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.19, because it's a build reserved for everyone.”

The notification added that non-beta users can read about the details in the update on the Android page. It added, “Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.2.19 update already contains it, being available for everyone.”