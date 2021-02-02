WhatsApp introduces new web update for non-beta users
Web Desk
08:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
WhatsApp introduces new web update for non-beta users
Share

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new update for its non-beta users.

The new update includes all the bug fixes implemented in the previous beta version and has been submitted to the play store, said WABetaInfo in a notification.

WhatsApp has told its users to update the app if they are not beta testers. However, beta testers are asked to not install the update.

The notification stated, “Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta. We recommend updating this version if you are not a beta tester. If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.19, because it's a build reserved for everyone.”

The notification added that non-beta users can read about the details in the update on the Android page. It added, “Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.2.19 update already contains it, being available for everyone.”

WhatsApp chief ‘clears the air’ on new ... 10:20 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart clarified issued several tweets on Sunday, in an attempt to clear the air regarding the ...

More From This Category
Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s mobile phone hacked, ...
05:42 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
RINSTRA – Pakistan’s First Digital Platform ...
01:43 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
TECNO explores the heritage of the city of ...
12:00 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
Xiaomi introduces Redmi 9T in Pakistan
09:28 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Ministry of Human Rights in partnership with ...
08:32 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Samsung announces ‘Generation Next’ as an ...
01:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar shares selfie of herself driving husband to Larkana
09:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr