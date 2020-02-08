Sleep Expo Middle East kicks-off in Dubai

DUBAI – Sleep Expo Middle East is gearing up to raise the curtains for the opening of its second edition tomorrow at Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The first and only event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region dedicated to the growing sleep market, Sleep Expo ME will run for three days, from 09 to 11 February, bringing together top brands and dealers to present their newest innovations, as well as industry thought leaders to share their insights on the trends and developments in the sleep space and related sectors.

Indicators for a number of different industries linked with the sleep economy have been positive. For instance, the overall outlook for the Middle East hotels sector remains bullish, with the Gulf hospitality predicted to grow to US$ 32.5 billion by 2022. A similar trend is seen in the healthcare industry with reports showing that the current healthcare expenditure in the GCC is projected to reach US$ 104.6 billion in 2022.

In addition, consumers’ increasing demand for products and services that help get a better night's slumber is providing major boost to the upbeat sleep business performance. “Consumers now have a heightened awareness that quality sleep is a major part of living a healthy lifestyle. The presence of large number of sleep disorder cases and rise in awareness about the adverse effects of sleep disorders on human health are boosting the market growth,” said Taher Patrawala, Director, Media Fusion.

“The global spotlight shines on Dubai with Sleep Expo combining the very best aspects of a world-class trade show. We have designed the event to become a major enabler for industry players. Sleep Expo ME serves as a springboard for discovery of technologies and innovations, as well as a venue to connect with industry peers for benchmarking, sharing market information, and finding new ideas and opportunities for growth,” Patrawala added.

Visitors to Sleep Expo ME will find a whole new host of exciting features, including the new verticals introduced at the trade exhibit. The Expo’s Sleep Tech will showcase the latest innovations in machineries and manufacturing equipment, as well as promising new raw materials in the market. Among the exhibitors featured in Sleep Tech are companies offering quilting machinery, foam cutting equipment, mattress zippers and threads, and ticking supplies. On the other hand, the Sleep Care zone will display finished goods technology and solutions in mattress, pillows, duvets and other sleeping aids.

A peek into the brand-new launches happening at the show gives an extensive look on the current trends in sleep as well as development potentials into the future of the market.

To name a few for B2B: Saarthi Handloom will unveil a two-faced fabric for mattresses; Diamond Tools has new CBN Grinding Wheels; Flex2000 will introduce European style cores for foam mattress binder for rebound foam; Sefox will showcase new water-based adhesives and hotmelt adhesives; Ann Chain Enterprise will display a cutting-edge Automatic Mattress Assembly Machine; and, Gruppo Grassi SRL will showcase Green Generation Machines.

For B2C, some of the most exciting launches include: Bafte’s Italian Roll Away Bed, Symbol Mattress’ Mattress-In-A-Box, Bed Quarter’s Adjustable Beds and Massage Chairs, Welspun’s Anti-allergen NANOCORE Sleep Systems and Anti-odour Anti-bacterial Bed Linen, Northern Feather’s Eco-friendly Corn Fibre Pillows and Duvets, Delis Product’s 3R Recycle mattress protector ELITE with REFIBRA TECHNOLOGY, Saba Plastic Corporation’s Rollaway Bed, and Kirayteks’ Smart Mattress Covers, among others.

Another main draw of the show is the two-day Sleep Expo conference, which will be participated in by high-level industry experts to discuss emerging market trends and developments. Individual presentations and panel discussions will delve on topics such as Technology in Polyurethane Processing, Technical Advances in Fabrics, Mattress Innovation & Sustainability, Sleep Recovery Tourism, Scope of Brick n Mortar Stores in the Region, and Creating a Customer-Centric Environment, to name a few.

In addition to the Expo and Conference, a special side event is slated on 10th February. Dubbed ‘Profitable Partnership between Retailers & Mattress Manufacturers’, the workshop will be conducted by Jerry Cheshire, an award-winning entrepreneur and published author, and also the Owner/Director of Surrey Beds. Cheshire, known as 'The Beducator', specializes in transforming sleep deprived sub-somniacs into blissful sleepers using his 'Blissful S.L.E.E.P Method'.

On day three of the event, 11 February, the inaugural Sleep Expo Awards will reveal the brands making a mark in the sleep industry. To be named are winners and runners-up from five categories: Bed of the Year, Accessory/Product of the Year, Sustainability Award, Bed Retailer of the Year, and Best Good Night Sleep Award (Hospitality).

Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 is slated on 9-11 February 2020 at Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visit website.