Indian troops resort to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC
Web Desk
10:23 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Indian troops resort to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC
Share

RAWALPINDI – Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Chirikot Sector, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire, resulting in martyrdom of an innocent citizen Mir Muhammad and injuring of a woman in village Kakuta.

The injured has been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Pakistan Army's troops responded effectively, targeting Indian post which initiated fire.

More From This Category
New UK aid to help stop spread of coronavirus ...
02:56 PM | 9 Feb, 2020
Pakistan needs knowledge-driven economy, says Dr ...
11:36 AM | 9 Feb, 2020
Pakistan Army rescues US, Finland mountain ...
11:20 AM | 9 Feb, 2020
Measures to be taken to reduce prices of basic ...
10:56 AM | 9 Feb, 2020
PM Imran welcomes Bangladesh cricket team on ...
01:17 AM | 9 Feb, 2020
Indian troops resort to unprovoked ceasefire ...
10:23 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this ...
03:33 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr