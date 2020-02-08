Indian troops resort to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC

RAWALPINDI – Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Chirikot Sector, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire, resulting in martyrdom of an innocent citizen Mir Muhammad and injuring of a woman in village Kakuta.

The injured has been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Pakistan Army's troops responded effectively, targeting Indian post which initiated fire.