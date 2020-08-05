Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri appointed as new Foreign Office spokesperson
06:07 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday appointed Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry as the new spokesperson of foreign ministry.
He has replaced Ayesha Farooqui, who had been appointed in December 2019.
Chaudhri is serving the foreign ministry for 26 years. Before taking charge of his new duties, he had been serving as director general South Asian and SAARC.
