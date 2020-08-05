Kashmir will be free soon: PM Imran
Web Desk
04:29 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Kashmir will be free soon: PM Imran
Share

MUZZAFARABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Narendra Modi committed a big mistake by amending the Constitution and stripping away special status of occupied territory, adding that many nations in the past got destroyed due to arrogance.

While addressing Legislative Assembly in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, The Prime Minister said that inclusion of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the map issued by the Indian government was just because of Indian arrogance and said that there was a philosophy behind that map, and mentioned that there was a clearly written on it that it would be resolved in accordance with the resolution of the United Nations (UN).

Imran Khan said that they would honour Syed Ali Gillani for his bravery and stance on Kashmir.

He also recalled the great war of Badar that how it was won by few companions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) “Only 313 companions changed the history and the superpower of that time surprised to know their strength,” said the PM, pointing out that Kashmir would be free soon.

“Narendra Modi committed a big blunder and Kashmir will be free soon,” he further said. 

“It always looks impossible until it happens,” the premier quoted the statement of Nelson Mandela.

More From This Category
Beirut blast: Death toll reaches 135, over 5,000 ...
10:22 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
Huge fire breaks out in UAE's Ajman market
09:28 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
ECNEC approves upgradation’ project of Pakistan ...
11:58 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Seven die as a rikshaw fell into river Indus in ...
10:17 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
British Airways set to resume flights from ...
08:22 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
SC seeks details about appointment of all NAB DGs
08:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on September 4
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr