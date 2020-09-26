Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram

03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram
Love beyond borders! 

Pakistani star Sajal Aly and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor are sending out hearts to each other on Instagram and it’s the most adorable thing ever.

Sajal recently posted a gorgeous monochrome portrait of herself and Kapoor commented on the post.

The ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ star had previously commented on one of Janhvi’s pictures and called her beautiful.

The two met on the sets of Sajal’s Bollywood film ‘Mom’. The diva starred opposite late actor Sridevi, who is Janhvi’s mother.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

‘I don’t consume narcotics nor promote consumption of any such substance’
05:22 PM | 26 Sep, 2020

