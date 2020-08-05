PM Imran expresses pain and grief over loss of lives in Beirut explosions 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep pain over massive explosions in Beirut that has claimed over 100 lives.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), the Prime Minister also expressed solidarity and said that “We stand in solidarity with our Lebanese brethren in their difficult hour, sharing their sorrow & grief”.

Deeply pained to hear of the massive explosions in Beirut with precious lives lost & thousand injured.We stand in solidarity with our Lebanese brethren in their difficult hour, sharing their sorrow & grief. May Allah grant speedy recovery to the injured & strength to the bereaved — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2020

He also prayed “May Allah grant speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved families”.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that a massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, leaving at least 100 dead and injuring thousands of people besides causing widespread damage to buildings.

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.