PM Imran expresses pain and grief over loss of lives in Beirut explosions 

03:36 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep pain over massive explosions in Beirut that has claimed over 100 lives.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), the Prime Minister also expressed solidarity and said that “We stand in solidarity with our Lebanese brethren in their difficult hour, sharing their sorrow & grief”.

He also prayed “May Allah grant speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved families”.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that a massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, leaving at least 100 dead and injuring thousands of people besides causing widespread damage to buildings. 

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.

