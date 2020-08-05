PM Imran expresses pain and grief over loss of lives in Beirut explosions
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep pain over massive explosions in Beirut that has claimed over 100 lives.
In a tweet today (Wednesday), the Prime Minister also expressed solidarity and said that “We stand in solidarity with our Lebanese brethren in their difficult hour, sharing their sorrow & grief”.
Deeply pained to hear of the massive explosions in Beirut with precious lives lost & thousand injured.We stand in solidarity with our Lebanese brethren in their difficult hour, sharing their sorrow & grief. May Allah grant speedy recovery to the injured & strength to the bereaved— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2020
He also prayed “May Allah grant speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved families”.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that a massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, leaving at least 100 dead and injuring thousands of people besides causing widespread damage to buildings.
A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.
Footage of the Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon a few minutes ago. Praying for the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/6Q3y6A6DxL— Fady Roumieh (@FadyRoumieh) August 4, 2020
- Beirut blast: Death toll reaches 135, over 5,000 wounded in deadly ...10:22 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
-
- Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam stars as Pakistan make reasonable score on ...01:10 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
- ECNEC approves upgradation’ project of Pakistan Railways11:58 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 281,000 cases of coronavirus – 6,030 confirmed ...11:48 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious need of financial ...04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share condolences with Beirut04:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Model Bella Hadid speaks out against racism within the fashion ...03:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020