Eid bonus announced for these government employees; full details

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has decided to give a bonus to its officers and employees on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2025.

A notification issued by the electric supply company stated that a basic salary will be given as a bonus. Daily wages, contract, and regular officers and employees will receive the bonus.

It added that no bonus will be given to those who are facing cases in FIA and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The notification for the bonus has been issued with the approval of the Board of Directors.

Earlier, the federal government announced three holidays for Eidul Fitr for all state-run offices.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said Prime Minister is pleased to announce holidays from March 31, Monday to April 2 Wednesday.

The notification issued on March 19 said: “In continuation of Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10.01/2024-Min-II dated 23,d December 2024 regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2025, it is notified that the Prime Minister has been pleased to declare 31 March to 2nd April, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr”.