Beggar arrested in Sharjah after collecting Dh14,000 in 3 days

Sharjah Police apprehended a beggar who managed to gather Dh14,000 within three days. The arrest was conducted by the anti-begging unit operating under the Special Tasks Department.

Authorities across the UAE have intensified efforts to curb this illegal practice, especially since the beginning of Ramadan. They have launched awareness campaigns and carried out multiple arrests, warning offenders about the legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment.

A report from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of an Arab man who was found begging near a mosque, claiming financial difficulties. A police patrol was dispatched to the scene, where he was taken into custody. Investigations later revealed that he was residing in the country illegally and had accumulated a significant amount of money through begging.

Dean Al Rakan Omar Ghazal Al Shamsi, head of the beggars tracking team and director of the Special Tasks Department, highlighted that begging is a concerning social issue with security implications. He emphasized that many individuals exploit public generosity to make quick and unlawful earnings.

As part of its ongoing campaign, “Begging is a Crime, and Giving is a Responsibility,” Sharjah Police continue to increase patrols to curb this practice, especially during Ramadan. Authorities have also noted that some people turn to begging as a seasonal profession during this period.

Residents have been urged not to give money to beggars and to report such cases by calling 80040 or the police call center at 901.

In Dubai, authorities arrested 127 beggars in the first half of Ramadan, confiscating more than Dh50,000. Additionally, Dubai Police detained 375 street vendors for illegally selling food and counterfeit products.

