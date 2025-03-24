Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Zyn’s FDA Authorization and the Future of Nicotine Alternatives: What Does It Mean for Pakistan?

Zyns Fda Authorization And The Future Of Nicotine Alternatives What Does It Mean For Pakistan

The landscape of tobacco control is changing, with regulators around the world recognizing the role of harm reduction in reducing smoking-related illnesses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized the marketing of Zyn nicotine pouches, marking a pivotal moment for better nicotine alternatives. This decision signals growing acceptance of reduced-risk products as a tool to help smokers transition away from cigarettes. However, Pakistan has yet to make similar strides in regulation.

Pakistan has one of the highest smoking populations, with more than 25 million tobacco users. The country faces a severe public health crisis, with over 160,000 smoking-related deaths annually and billions spent on healthcare costs. Despite these alarming figures, the conversation around harm reduction remains limited, and there is no regulatory clarity on nicotine pouches as a better alternative for smokers.

Nicotine pouches like Zyn and Velo are already available in Pakistan, but they operate in a regulatory vacuum. Unlike in the U.S., where FDA authorization ensures product safety and quality, Pakistan lacks an established framework to govern these alternatives. This gap not only prevents effective consumer awareness but also allows unverified products to enter the market, creating uncertainty for smokers seeking alternatives.

European countries’ success with harm reduction offers valuable lessons. By embracing better nicotine alternatives, one European country has lowered smoking rates to just 4.5%, demonstrating the effectiveness of regulatory support. The U.S. is following suit, authorizing selected alternatives to traditional cigarettes under stringent guidelines. In contrast, Pakistan’s inaction leaves millions of smokers without regulated alternatives.

It is time for Pakistan to take proactive steps toward harm reduction. A well-defined regulatory structure for nicotine pouches would ensure product safety, provide smokers with better alternatives, and alleviate the long-term healthcare burden associated with smoking-related diseases. More importantly, it would align Pakistan with the global movement toward pragmatic, evidence-based tobacco control policies.

The world is adapting to the realities of smoking cessation by incorporating harm reduction into public health strategies. With FDA authorization setting a precedent, Pakistan must now decide whether to remain stagnant or embrace a forward-thinking approach that prioritizes both consumer protection and public health.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search