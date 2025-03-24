Zyn’s FDA Authorization and the Future of Nicotine Alternatives: What Does It Mean for Pakistan?

The landscape of tobacco control is changing, with regulators around the world recognizing the role of harm reduction in reducing smoking-related illnesses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized the marketing of Zyn nicotine pouches, marking a pivotal moment for better nicotine alternatives. This decision signals growing acceptance of reduced-risk products as a tool to help smokers transition away from cigarettes. However, Pakistan has yet to make similar strides in regulation.

Pakistan has one of the highest smoking populations, with more than 25 million tobacco users. The country faces a severe public health crisis, with over 160,000 smoking-related deaths annually and billions spent on healthcare costs. Despite these alarming figures, the conversation around harm reduction remains limited, and there is no regulatory clarity on nicotine pouches as a better alternative for smokers.

Nicotine pouches like Zyn and Velo are already available in Pakistan, but they operate in a regulatory vacuum. Unlike in the U.S., where FDA authorization ensures product safety and quality, Pakistan lacks an established framework to govern these alternatives. This gap not only prevents effective consumer awareness but also allows unverified products to enter the market, creating uncertainty for smokers seeking alternatives.

European countries’ success with harm reduction offers valuable lessons. By embracing better nicotine alternatives, one European country has lowered smoking rates to just 4.5%, demonstrating the effectiveness of regulatory support. The U.S. is following suit, authorizing selected alternatives to traditional cigarettes under stringent guidelines. In contrast, Pakistan’s inaction leaves millions of smokers without regulated alternatives.

It is time for Pakistan to take proactive steps toward harm reduction. A well-defined regulatory structure for nicotine pouches would ensure product safety, provide smokers with better alternatives, and alleviate the long-term healthcare burden associated with smoking-related diseases. More importantly, it would align Pakistan with the global movement toward pragmatic, evidence-based tobacco control policies.

The world is adapting to the realities of smoking cessation by incorporating harm reduction into public health strategies. With FDA authorization setting a precedent, Pakistan must now decide whether to remain stagnant or embrace a forward-thinking approach that prioritizes both consumer protection and public health.