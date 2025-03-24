Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Relief for ex-PM Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court has restored two-day jail meetings with former prime minister Imran Khan, allowing him to meet visitors on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Muhammad Azam led bench announced the decision, imposing strict directive that no media talks will be allowed during these visits.

In its decision on petitions concerning Imran Khan’s jail meetings, the court further instructed that only individuals nominated by Imran Khan’s coordinator, Salman Akram Raja, will be permitted to meet him. The court directed that any requests for Imran Khan to meet his children should be submitted to the trial court.

The verdict comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to Imran Khan, as PTI chief remained behind bars since August 2023.

Earlier, PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Junaid Akbar filed petition in the Islamabad High Court requesting permission to meet imprisoned Imran Khan. He accused the government of violating jail rules by denying meetings and warned of rising tensions.

Punjab government denied restricting visits, criticizing PTI’s claims while PTI leaders called for lifting the restrictions, stating they were a form of government pressure. PTI reiterated that Khan would not make any deal for his release and would continue his struggle for constitutional supremacy.

Ex-PM Imran Khan acquitted in two May 9 cases

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
