PML-N leader wounded in apparent assassination attempt in Sheikhupura

LAHORE – Former minister and leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) Tariq Khokhar narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Sheikhupura.

Local law enforcers told media that motorbike-borne assailants opened fire at Khokhar’s vehicle in the wee hours of Wednesday at Grand Trunk road near Sheikhupura.

Reports in local media claimed that the PML-N leader was travelling in his vehicle when a group of armed men attempted to stop him, and on his resistance, the accused fired gunshots.

PML-N’s general secretary of Ferozewala suffered injuries and was rushed to Mayo Hospital Lahore in critical condition.

Police officials have taken the notice of the incident and launched a probe to nab the culprits.