Imran Khan comes down hard on agencies over ‘campaign to malign politicians’ after audio leaks fiasco

Says phone tapping of country’s premier a ‘very serious security lapse’
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 4 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan comes down hard on agencies over ‘campaign to malign politicians’ after audio leaks fiasco
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the concerned authorities to probe intelligence agencies, who according to the PTI chief are responsible for a major security breach at PM House.

PTI chief responded to the issue, days after multiple audio clips of purported conversations, allegedly recorded in the prime minister’s office, emerged online, apparently showing PM Shehbaz, his ministers, Imran Khan, and others talking about sensitive matters.

In his latest interview with a local news channel, the defiant politician equated leaked audio recordings of the country’s premier to a serious threat to national security, pointing out that the conversations may contain some issues that could be useful for hostile foreign elements.

Khan stressed that the real task of the security agencies was to defend its borders, not indulge in political engineering. “Question must be asked from concerned officials as to who is responsible for this major security breach at the PM House,” he said.

“The agencies should think about their actions,” the outspoken politician said, lamenting that even the audio of his wife, Bushra Bibi, was earlier leaked.

In his leaked audio, Khan, his then principal secretary, and other PTI leaders including Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the strategy to set the stage for a narrative around the cipher.

‘We just have to play with it’: Imran ... 01:03 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his key aide became the center of attention on Wednesday after ...

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also termed the leaks as a serious security lapse and announced the formation of a high-powered committee to probe the issue.

More From This Category
Lifetime disqualification: Pakistan’s top judge ...
12:54 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
12:22 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief to receive enhanced honour ...
11:58 AM | 4 Oct, 2022
Policy commitments made by Pakistan to get ...
11:32 AM | 4 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah gets temporary relief from arrest in ...
11:05 AM | 4 Oct, 2022
Pakistan, UN to launch joint flash appeal for ...
10:23 AM | 4 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled picture invites trolls
01:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr