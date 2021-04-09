PIA 'stops' Captains, First Officers from fasting during Ramadan
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has barred members of cabin crew from fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to commence on April 14.
The national carrier has reportedly issued a safety alert stopping the flight Captains and First Officers from fasting
A notification issued by the Chief of Flight Operations Captain Arshad Khan said that cabin crew members will not be allowed for flying the flight while fasting.
Cabin crew members are required to notify the administration in advance if they are fasting. Captains and First Officers of Boeing 777, Airbus 320 and ATR aircraft have been directed to strictly implements the rules.
The notification said that there is no denying the usefulness of fasting, however, performing the duties on the flight by fasting can have adverse effects on health.
