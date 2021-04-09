PIA 'stops' Captains, First Officers from fasting during Ramadan

09:06 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
PIA 'stops' Captains, First Officers from fasting during Ramadan
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has barred members of cabin crew from fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to commence on April 14.

The national carrier has reportedly issued a safety alert stopping the flight Captains and First Officers from fasting

A notification issued by the Chief of Flight Operations Captain Arshad Khan said that cabin crew members will not be allowed for flying the flight while fasting.

Cabin crew members are required to notify the administration in advance if they are fasting. Captains and First Officers of Boeing 777, Airbus 320 and ATR aircraft have been directed to strictly implements the rules.

The notification said that there is no denying the usefulness of fasting, however, performing the duties on the flight by fasting can have adverse effects on health.

Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the ... 06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

As Ramadan is here, millions of Muslims across the globe will be benefitting from this Islamic holy day through prayers ...

More From This Category
The spiritual significance of the first Friday of ...
08:38 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
‘Pakistan has lost a sincere friend’ – ...
08:06 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
37 Pakistan Army Brigadiers promoted to rank of ...
07:12 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
FIA seizes 36 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, ...
06:37 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Pakistan approves emergency use of third Chinese ...
06:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Mass grave with 16 bodies found in Kohat, probe ...
05:27 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Dar’s latest Instagram post is the motivation we need
07:43 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr