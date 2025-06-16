PCDMA raises alarm over FBR’s compliance burden, warns of revenue shortfalls

Govt Warned on Risks from FBR Compliance Demands, Says PCDMA Chief

KARACHI – Chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Salim Valimuhammad voiced serious concerns over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) increasing compliance demands, warning that the current approach risks repeating last year’s revenue shortfalls.

Speaking at post-budget meeting with PCDMA members, Valimuhammad criticized FBR for introducing untested compliance measures without consulting the business community. “FBR is rolling out new requirements every week, yet taxpayers continue to struggle with filing accurate sales tax returns for March and April 2025,” he said.

Chairman specifically highlighted the newly proposed e-invoicing and e-filing systems in the 2025-26 budget, arguing that these measures were imposed without stakeholder input or consideration for businesses already grappling with years of low growth. “Instead of adding more monthly compliance burdens, the FBR should first resolve existing filing challenges,” he urged.

PCDMA members also voiced frustration over the expanded discretionary powers granted to FBR officials without safeguards. “There’s no forum for taxpayers to report abuse of authority,” Salim Valimuhammad noted, demanding the formation of a joint committee with trade bodies to review coercive actions.

While the association welcomed the FBR’s crackdown on non-filers and the new “eligible/non-eligible” taxpayer classification in the budget, it reiterated that revenue targets will remain elusive unless compliance policies are streamlined. “Arbitrary measures hurt both businesses and the FBR’s own goals,” he concluded.