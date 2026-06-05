MG strengthens Pakistan’s EV Landscape with Launch of Family-Friendly MG4 EV Urban

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle market continues to evolve, and MG Motor Pakistan has taken another step forward with the launch of the all-new MG4 EV Urban. The new electric hatchback is designed to make EV ownership more practical, accessible, and technology-focused for local consumers.

The arrival of the MG4 EV Urban comes at a time when consumer interest in electric mobility is gradually increasing in Pakistan. Buyers are becoming more aware of EV benefits, including lower running costs, modern technology, reduced dependence on fuel, and a more efficient driving experience. However, practicality remains a key consideration, especially for families evaluating whether an EV can fit into their everyday lifestyle.

With the MG4 EV Urban, MG aims to address this gap by offering a vehicle that combines usable electric range, flexible charging, comfort, safety, and smart technology. The vehicle’s spacious cabin and practical trunk space make it well-suited for family routines, including school runs, office commutes, grocery trips, and weekend luggage needs.

Globally, the MG4 has established itself as one of MG’s most successful electric vehicles, with over 200,000 units sold worldwide. Its introduction in Pakistan brings a proven global EV product into a market that is beginning to explore electric mobility more seriously.

MG4 EV Urban is powered by a 43-kWh battery and a front-wheel-drive electric motor producing 110 kW of power and 250 Nm of torque. It offers up to 316 km WLTP range on a single charge, making it suitable for urban driving and everyday commuting.

The vehicle also supports both AC and DC charging, offering flexibility based on customer convenience. AC charging supports regular charging routines, while DC fast charging enables a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 28 minutes.

Beyond performance and range, MG has focused on creating a complete ownership experience. The launch event included a dedicated product training session for dealership teams and executives, highlighting the importance of customer education and after-sales readiness as EV adoption grows in Pakistan.

The vehicle’s feature package includes a 12.8-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, wireless charging, and MG Pilot Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, and a 540-degree HD camera system.

According to Jianqiang Shao, CEO of MG Motor Pakistan, the MG4 EV Urban reflects the company’s commitment to expanding smart and accessible electric mobility solutions in Pakistan. He noted that the future of urban mobility will be driven by technology, practicality, and efficiency.

With the launch of the MG4 EV Urban, MG Motor Pakistan is strengthening its position in the country’s NEV landscape. More importantly, it is helping bring electric mobility closer to mainstream consumers by offering a global EV that is practical enough for families and modern enough for Pakistan’s evolving urban lifestyle.