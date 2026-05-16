Naqvi in Tehran in Pakistan’s push to revive stalled US-Iran Talks

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi landed in Iran over the weekend for 2-day official visit aimed at advancing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington amid stalled negotiations despite an ongoing fragile ceasefire.

His visit is part of Pakistan’s continuing role in facilitating dialogue and promoting regional stability. Naqvi was received in Tehran by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

The visit comes only days after Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Syed Asim Munir, also traveled to Tehran as part of Islamabad’s mediation initiative.

Last month, Field Marshal Munir led a Pakistani delegation, which included Naqvi, on a three-day visit to Iran. During the trip, the delegation held discussions with senior Iranian civil and military officials in an effort to ease tensions linked to the conflict involving the United States and Israel.

During the Tehran visit, Field Marshal Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as well as Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi.

He also held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Both Iranian officials later took part in direct discussions with a US delegation during talks hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad last month.

According to Iranian media reports, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni praised Field Marshal Munir’s diplomatic efforts to help reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington during his meeting with Naqvi.

Pakistan has remained actively involved in mediation efforts between Iran and the United States and recently facilitated high-level talks between delegations from both countries in Islamabad.

The ceasefire that took effect on April 8 has largely brought an end to the fighting that erupted after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. However, negotiations between Tehran and Washington remain fragile.